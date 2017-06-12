Search

Kaiser Chiefs star pictured arriving in Southsea after island festival

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson arriving in Southsea. Picture: Hovertravel/Twitter

Thousands of music fans have been heading home today after this year’s Isle of Wight Festival - and there was a few famous faces among them.

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson was one of those landing back in Portsmouth during their journey.

The five-piece band made an appearance on the main stage on Friday before Wilson turned up to perform on the Rockaoke stage - aka Camp Kiwi - yesterday afternoon.

He treated fans to some of the band’s biggest hits including Ruby and I Predict A Riot.

Today travel company Hovertravel tweeted a picture of Wilson as he arrived back in Southsea.

It posted: ‘As the @IsleOfWightFest finishes, we have been hovering people home including some famous faces @Rickontour.’

This year the festival headliners included DJ David Guetta, Arcade Fire, Bastille and The Vamps.

Last night Rod Stewart took to the main stage to close the festival with a greatest hits set.

