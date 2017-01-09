KATRINA HENDERSON: Look behind the scenes at the Kings

HERE at the Kings we are pleased to announce we have exceeded box office records for Jack and the Beanstalk and we’re now looking forward to opening the doors for our annual open day on Saturday, January 14.

The day promises to have something for everyone – from puppetry, arts and crafts, and storytelling for some of our younger visitors, to timed performances on stage such as Hamlet by Icarus, which is a co-production with the Kings and 9 to 5 by the Portsmouth Players, and not forgetting the Kings Youth Theatre.

Our archivist will be there to offer a unique behind-the-scenes tour, guiding you through the history of this amazing Edwardian theatre, while giving an insight into some of the colourful characters who have been involved in both the rescue and restoration of the building.

With the history being so vast there have been reports of ghostly spirits roaming the aisles, so we have invited a paranormal expert to see if there is any truth behind the sightings.

From 10.30am until 4pm you are welcome to explore areas of the theatre you would never normally get to see.

You can also learn about the technical side of a production and how the lighting of a show can make all the difference.

We are really excited about the open day as it gives the local community the opportunity to go backstage and see the theatre in a different light.

You will also learn about the technical side of putting on a show and how the Kings has played such a big part in Portsmouth’s history.

We hope to inspire visitors to get involved in the arts and maybe sign up to community events we have on offer here.

The Kings Theatre only opens its doors like this once a year, so buy your tickets now.

Money raised from this event go towards the restoration of the theatre.

Tickets are £6 for adults and £4 for children.

For more information call (023) 9282 8282 go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk.