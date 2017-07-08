Kids get the chance to sail this summer

A SAILING project to encourage children across the Solent to experience life on the water has been expanded.

The Go Sail initiative is now offering children aged 14 to 16 the chance to learn sailing skills throughout the school holidays in Portsmouth and Cowes.

It has been set up by the 1851 Trust, the official charity of the Portsmouth-based British America’s Cup team, Land Rover BAR, led by Ben Ainslie, and has been funded by Sport England.

Ben Cartledge, the CEO of 1851 Trust, said: ’We’re keen to make sailing available to as many eligible young people in the Solent area as we can by putting on additional sessions through the holidays.

‘We know from experience how much sailing has to offer young people, not just learning a new skill but the teamworking and confidence gained.’

There is a free three-hour taster session and a four-day RYA Start Sailing course for only £30 which gives students the chance to gain their RYA Stage One and Two certificates.

The four-day course runs from 9am to 5pm each day at Portsmouth Watersports Centre and includes qualified RYA instructors.

The 1851 Trust, which was set up in 2014, runs sailing programmes to encourage young people to broaden their horizons.

It uses the power of sport and the inspiration of Land Rover BAR to encourage the next generation of designers, engineers and sailors by engaging young people in STEM activities.

Patrons of the Trust include the Duchess of Cambridge and Sir Ben Ainslie.

To book a place on a course, please visit gosail.org.uk/parents