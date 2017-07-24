Kind Portsmouth youngsters wash cars to help care home

Have your say

MONEY has been raised to fund the creation of a dementia garden for Oakland Grange care home.

As part of their marketing campaign for their social action project, Portsmouth’s National Citizen Service (NCS) held a car wash on Thursday in Anson Road, Milton.

Sam Harfield from the NCS said: ‘We made £60 – double what we expected. We are now hosting another fundraising event tonight at St James’ Church from 6pm to 8pm, and everyone is welcome to come along.’

All money raised will go towards Oakland Grange care home.