Kings Theatre pulls back the curtain on annual open day

IT’S Portsmouth’s grand old theatre and it was given the time to shine on Saturday as hundreds visited the Kings Theatre on its open day.

Eager theatre-goers and curious families headed into the 109-year-old Southsea jewel where they were given guided tours and treated to performances from groups, including the Kings Youth Theatre.

The Kings Theatre, Southsea, held an Open Day giving members of the public an oppourtunity to explore areas usually off limits and find out more about the theatre. - left to right - Tracey Bows, Archie Earl Jade Earl and Scarlett Earl try on some of the costume hats. Pictures: Keith Woodland

The theatre only opens its doors for the event once a year and guests were left thrilled at the chance to inspect its impressive architecture and the opportunity to venture from the tallest stall to backstage.

Pam Bragg, from Southsea, is a regular theatre-goer and said the chance to see all the corners of one her favourite venues was an opportunity she could not miss.

She told The News: ‘It really is truly beautiful here.

‘I have lots of great memories as my grandmother used to take me here when I was little.

‘I just love the architecture of the building as it truly allows you to soak up the atmosphere when there’s a performance on.

‘The tour was great as they went into such detail about the history of the place, which I might never have picked up unless I’d have gone on it.’

Rob Lewis, visiting from Liverpool, said: ‘It’s rather wonderful to look around. It’s pretty amazing that it’s all in one piece when you learn that it was built on a spring.

‘When you go up to the top, you truly see the scale and sheer size of the place and it makes you just think “wow” this is something truly special.’

Money raised from the day is to be used towards the theatre’s restoration.