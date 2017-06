One lane is closed on the M27 near Portsmouth this morning after an earlier collision.

Barrier repairs are being carried out on the central reservation on the eastbound route by Junction 12.

Traffic is still moving but there are delays back to Junction 11 at Fareham.

Traffic information service ROMANSE tweeted : #M27 eastbound - 1 lane closed at J12 #Portsmouth for barrier repairs. Delays back to J11 #Fareham.