Lanes to close on major Portsmouth road for resurfacing work

LANES on a major Portsmouth road will be closed at night for two weeks for resurfacing work.

Part of Southampton Road will be shut while the route is restored to full use following six months of roadworks for a new Aldi store.

The lane closures, which start on Monday, are in place between the Premier Inn and McDonalds, but traffic will be able to go in both directions at all times.

The work, carried out by Avonside Construction Management, is scheduled to take place at night to minimise disruption.

Rob Wilcox, Avonside’s construction manager, said: ‘We are very grateful for everyone’s patience and co-operation during the work so far.

‘This final piece of work is being done at night so there is less disruption for drivers.

‘We’re very sorry for any inconvenience and will do everything we can to reopen roads as quickly as it is safe to do so.’

For more details call Avonside on 02392 68 8010.