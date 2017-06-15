Last chance to see Jutland exhibition

MEMBERS of Portsdown U3A’s local history and genealogy groups have come together to form the Jutland Research Group.

This group has a Heritage Lottery-funded project, The Impact on the People of Portsmouth of the Battle of Jutland, and has produced a roll of honour commemorating the men of Portsmouth and Gosport who were killed in that engagement.

We are also running free Battle of Jutland exhibitions in the local area.

A key feature of the exhibition is a map showing the distribution of casualties in the local area as it was at the time of the battle in 1916.

Currently, the exhibition is at the History Centre at the Central Library in Guildhall Square.

However, the exhibition will be taken down on Monday June 26, so now is the time to plan a visit.

You can also buy copies of the roll of honour from the History Centre staff, at the cost price of £5.

The Jutland Project is an important feature of Portsdown U3A’s many activities. As an organisation, we cater for people who are no longer in full-time employment and, although we cover the north of the city of Portsmouth, we welcome everyone who wants to join us.

Like all U3As, we are a learning organisation that runs on mutual support and fun.

We learn from each other.

So we have a wide range of interest groups that appeal to all tastes.

We also hold general meetings on the third Wednesday of each month (except August) at 2pm in Cosham Baptist Church, 48 Havant Road, Cosham, PO6 2QZ.

We normally have a speaker, followed by a chance to meet other members and have a cup of tea.

Visitors are welcome for £2 a time.

Our yearly subscription is really good value at £16.

On June 21, we have Andrew Negus to talk about the history of the city of Salisbury.

And, on July 19, we welcome June Imber. June’s talk is entitled, Maria Blackborough: A Woman of her Time – which was the 19th century,

So why not come along to one or both of these meetings?

We would love to see you there.

For more information, go to portsdownu3a.org.uk.