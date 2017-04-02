Latest planning applications

Here are the latest planing applications made to councils in the area.

Fratton: Change of use from house in multiple occupation (Class C4) to seven-person seven-bedroom house in multiple occupation at 25 Newcome Road; KAW Property

St Thomas: Rear/side dormer to include gable build-up at 146 St Andrews Road, Southsea; David Ansell

Charles Dickens: Construction of part six/part five/part three-storey building to form student halls of residence (Class C1) comprising 20 study bedrooms, caretaker’s flat and associated facilities; reconfiguration of rear of Catherine Booth House to incorporate new entrance and associated management offices at Catherine Booth House and land to rear of 1 Aylward Street; SSA Properties Ltd

Drayton & Farlington: Single-storey rear extension at 54 Kinross Crescent; Mr G Robba

Drayton & Farlington: Two-storey rear extension at 191A Havant Road; Dr Steve Compton

FAREHAM

Fareham South: Redesign of parking and garden layout to rear of property and change of use from parking space to garden at 161 Gosport Road, Fareham; Mr Matthew Wild.

Portchester West: Single-storey rear extension to measure six metres deep, four metres high with an eaves height of 2.5 metres at 57 Portchester Road; Mr and Mrs Butcher.

Sarisbury: Upgrade entrance road and install security gate in revised position at Universal Marina in Crableck Lane, Sarisbury Green; John Willment Marine Ltd.

Sarisbury: Raised wooden decked area at rear of property with steps to garden, privacy screen and wood balastrade at 7 Chapel Road; Mr Oliver Perkins.

GOSPORT

Rowner and Holbrook: Construction of first-floor side extension and roof extension at 35 Rowner Road; Mr & Mrs Eamonn Hennessy.

Alverstoke: Construction of single-storey side and rear extension and alterations to existing attached garage at 99 Jellicoe Avenue; Mrs N Pendleton.

Leesland: Construction of single-storey rear extension and replacement roof to garage at 7 Whitworth Close; Mr John Stewart.

HAVANT

St Faiths: First-floor rear extension at 14A New Lane; Miss Lorraine Clinton.

Emsworth: Single-storey side extension, rear dormer extension, revised fenestration, revised driveway access and southern boundary treatment at 28 Clovelly Road; Mr & Mrs Giles.

Hayling East: Erection of a pair of semi-detached three-bedroom houses with access and parking near 1 Northney Cottages; Mr S Wilson.