Leading event operator pledges city improvements with centre takeovers

A LEADING operator of leisure and event venues has pledged to make Portsmouth a better city, as it takes over the management of six centres.

Today marks the start of a new partnership between BH Live and Portsmouth City Council to manage Mountbatten Leisure Centre, Portsmouth Gymnastics Centre, Portsmouth Tennis Centre, Eastney Swimming Pool, Wimbledon Park Sports Centre and Charter Community Sports Centre.

Peter Gunn, BH Live’s chief executive, said: ‘Together with our partners we will create activities across the city that everyone can enjoy, and provide affordable access to encourage participation in physical activity.

‘We will look at how we can contribute to, and co-promote city events to bring people together and also improve employment prospects through training opportunities and people development.’

A £3.4m citywide investment programme has also been announced, beginning with improvements to enhance Mountbatten Leisure Centre.