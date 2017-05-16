Learn about the Battle of Jutland at free exhibition

MEMBERS of Portsdown U3A’s local history and genealogy groups have come together to form the Jutland Research Group.

This group has an ongoing Heritage Lottery-funded project, The Impact on the People of Portsmouth of the Battle of Jutland, and has produced a roll of honour commemorating the men of Portsmouth and Gosport who were killed in that engagement.

Currently, we are also running free Battle of Jutland exhibitions in the local area.

A key feature of the exhibition is a map showing the distribution of casualties in the local area as it was at the time of the Battle of Jutland.

We are delighted that the exhibition is currently at the history centre at the Central Library in Guildhall Square.

On May 8 we were able to hold an official opening ceremony.

This enabled us to welcome members of the community who had helped us with our research and also our historian partners at the University of Portsmouth.

Our guest of honour, who formally opened the exhibition, was Councillor Frank Jonas, the armed forces champion on Portsmouth City Council.

Cllr Jonas was presented with a copy of the roll of honour, which was also distributed to those who had helped with the research.

Members of the public can now see the exhibition at any time that the library is open, up until June 23.

They can also buy copies of the roll of honour from the history centre staff, at the cost price of £5.

The Jutland Project is an important feature of Portsdown U3A’s many activities.

As an organization we cater for people who are no longer in full-time employment and, although we cover the north of the city of Portsmouth, we welcome everyone who wants to join us.

Like all U3As, we are a learning organisation that runs on mutual support and fun.

So we have a wide range of interest groups that appeal to all tastes.

We also hold general meetings on the third Wednesday of each month (except August) at 2pm in Cosham Baptist Church, 48 Havant Road, Cosham, P06 2QZ.

We normally have a speaker, followed by a chance to meet other members and have a cup of tea.

Visitors are welcome for £2 a time. Our yearly subscription is good value at £16.

On May 17, we have Carol Smith from the charity Hire a Hero, talking about veterans and their need for support.

Come along to our meeting tomororw. We would love to see you there! Or go to portsdownu3a.org.uk.