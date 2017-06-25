Lecturer scoops top award for his research

A UNIVERSITY lecturer has scooped a top award for ground-breaking research in sports psychology.

Dr Chris Wagstaff, who is part of the University of Portsmouth’s department of sport and exercise science, has been presented with an early career researcher award by the Association of Applied Sport Psychology (AASP), the field’s leading practitioner society.

Dr Wagstaff won the Dorothy V Harris Memorial Award for his contribution to the field of sports psychology.

He said he was ‘delighted’ with the accolade and added: ‘Unfortunately elite sport, like many other areas of life, can include highly challenging circumstances, such as the recent revelations of toxic cultures characterised by allegations of racist and sexual abuse, and it is increasingly apparent that people need to be better prepared for and protected when working in such environments.’

He will be presented with the award during the AASP’s annual conference in Florida in October.