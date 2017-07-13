Lego fires the imagination as we give thanks

WHAT do multi-coloured sheep, a red horse, a baby monkey and a hungry alligator have in common?

They were all created out of Lego bricks by people of all ages at the Build@Church stall at Court Lane Junior School summer fair on Saturday.

Our theme was the Bible story of Noah’s Ark so we built a big ark out of Lego bricks too.

The ark had a gangplank, an England flag which spun in the wind, a crow’s nest, a treasure chest, a large bowl of water for the animals to drink from and more – all made out of Lego bricks.

We had lots of fun using our imaginations to build what we thought needed to be on the ark itself, or an animal or other creature that we wanted to make sure was rescued when the flood waters came.

And if the gangplank got really busy, it didn’t matter because we built a helicopter and a spaceship that could transport people or animals on to the ark as well.

We also played giant Jenga and that was lots of fun too, trying to make sure that the Jenga didn’t topple over as we took out bricks and stacked them on top again.

One of the children who took part managed to build the Jenga tower bigger than them.

We were inviting people to join us at Build@Church, which normally meets on the second Saturday of the month at the Church of the Resurrection in Drayton.

It’s for all ages and involves playing and praying with Lego and Duplo bricks.

We start by playing with a giant multi-coloured parachute.

We then hear a Bible story told in various ways, sometimes we act it out ourselves.

It’s then over to us to build whatever we want in response to that story out of Lego and Duplo.

We then use yellow and red bricks to pray, saying thank you for what has made us feel happy that day and asking for God’s help with what has made us feel sad that day.

We share tea and cake together too.

We meet again on Saturday, September 9, 2pm-4pm.

Why not come and join us? It’d be great to see you.

n Church of the Resurrection is in Penrhyn Avenue, Drayton.

Contact Julie by e-mailing julie@farlingtonparish.co.uk or visit farlingtonparish.co.uk.