Lessons and help for aspiring city artists at weekend Play Day event

THE CITY’S big names in music are joining forces for Learn to Play Day, hoping to inspire wannabe artists across Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Music Academy (PMA) is partnering up with Professional Music Technology (PMT) Portsmouth, and will be offering free tuition across the weekend at the PMT store in Farlington.

There will be the opportunity for one-on-one tuition, group sessions for guitarists, and for drummers and pianists to learn to play as a band.

The PMA is home to 260 local musicians. Director Shaun Hall said: ‘We’re all about inspiring musicians. Our ethos is to provide musical education to people of all ages, and all abilities.

‘We’ll have people aged six to 83 for one-to-one and group lessons. We teach guitar, bass, ukulele, piano, drums, and love to get people playing music together.

‘If someone wants to try lessons but is unsure, this event is good way for them to take part with no financial commitment.’

Portsmouth’s Learn to Play Day event is being held today and tomorrow at PMT, 12 Fitzherbert Spur. Free tuition includes one-to-one sessions from 10am-5pm, while group sessions will be available from 4pm-5pm.