Lib Dem councillors named as candidates for General Election

TWO city councillors have been named as challengers for the two city parliamentary seats in June’s General Election.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth Lib Dems, will challenge for Portsmouth South and fellow Lib Dem Councillor Darren Sanders will challenge for Portsmouth North.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson said: ‘This is a chance for the country to get a decent opposition and for Portsmouth to get real representation in Parliament.

Cllr Sanders added: ‘By voting Lib Dem, people can change the country’s direction.’