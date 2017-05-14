Lifeboat team called to help stricken speedboat in Southsea

RESCUERS were called to a speedboat that was crashing against rocks on Southsea seafront after its engine failed.

Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (Gafirs) was on routine patrol near Portsmouth Harbour entrance on Saturday when UK Coastguard tasked them to assist.

Gosport independent lifeboat was on the scene in a matter of minutes and assessed the situation.

The incident happened shortly before midday.

Gafirs coxswain Peter Byford has since praised the efforts of his team in helping the stricken vessel and its crew.

He said: ‘When we arrived the small speedboat was on the rocks and the skipper, who was on the shore, was struggling to hold it in place.

‘I placed a crewman onto the shore to assess the situation, he found the vessel had been swamped with water and was taking on more with every wave that crashed over the stern.

‘As everyone was safe and well the priority was securing the vessel.’

Gafirs lifeboat crew worked alongside Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Team and Portsea Rescue’s shore team to make the vessel safe on the shore.

Later on Saturday afternoon the speedboat was bailed out, refloated and recovered by Portsea Rescue.

The incident was Gafirs’ 28th of the year.

For more details about the team, see gafirs.org.uk