Litter warning issued after swan injury at Hilsea Lido

A REMINDER not to leave fishing tackle behind has been issued by the RSPCA after a swan was injured.

A signet at Hilsea Lido is believed to have got a fishing hook stuck in its mouth.

The RSPCA have made attempts to catch the bird but have been unsuccessful.

But they hope to be able to remove it from the water soon. The RSPCA believes it can still eat.

Chief inspector for the charity Paul Williams said: ‘Unfortunately swans and geese are commonly admitted to our wildlife centres as a result of being entangled in, swallowing, or being injured by fishing litter.

‘We urge those who enjoy fishing to be extra cautious when packing up to make sure no litter is left behind.’