Little puddle ducks take a dip for tiny babies

A GROUP of tots had fun raising £400 for charity – by swimming in their pyjamas.

Little members of swimming school Puddle Ducks dived in, in aid of the neonatal intensive care unit at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham.

Puddle Ducks provide classes across Portsmouth at Sports Direct Gym in Fareham, Mary Rose Academy in Southsea and St Edmunds School in Portsmouth.

Each year the swim school holds a week of charity events where the youngsters attend lessons dressed in their pyjamas, teaching them valuable water safety and survival skills.

Lucy Burton, from Puddle Ducks, explained: ‘Our charity pyjama week is a great way of teaching our students important lifesaving skills in a fun and relaxed environment, while raising money for a great cause.

‘We were delighted to fundraise for the neonatal unit, they do fantastic work and we will continue to support them.

‘We want to thank all of the children for joining us and for all of their great work in raising £400.’

The neonatal intensive care unit specialises in caring for premature and sick babies.

The unit receives funding from the NHS but is always in need of donations to upgrade their facilities and equipment including incubators and breathing monitors.

Puddle Ducks provides award-winning swimming programmes for babies and children up to 10 years old.

Taught by experts, they focus on teaching independent swimming in a nurturing environment with individually tailored activities to suit all abilities.

Classes take place across Portsmouth and Southampton.

For more information on the classes available at Puddle Ducks, call (023) 9319 0903 or visit puddleducks.com/local-teams/portsmouth-southampton.

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages?

Would you like to write a community column? Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.