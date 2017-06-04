LIVE UPDATES: Portsmouth politicians condemn London attack after seven people killed and 48 injured

POLITICIANS from across the city have been expressing their shock following a horrific terrorist attack in London where seven people have been killed.

The attacks began at around 10.08pm last night when a van struck pedestrians on London Bridge.

It then continued to drive to Borough Market where three men left the vehicle and began to stab people. The suspects were then confronted and shot by police at the market within eight minutes of the first call being made.

A total of 48 people have been injured during the attack.

Flick Drummond, Conservative parliamentary candidate for Portsmouth South, who will not be campaigning today, said: ‘This latest barbarity will not derail our democracy or way of life and my thoughts and prayers are with all the victims and their families.

‘I would also like to thank the tremendous courage of our police and emergency services who bravely dealt with stopping these armed terrorists and saving lives in circumstances that would be a nightmare for many of us

‘Once again, killers have tried to harm our way of life but I feel only confidence in our country when I say; they will not win, we remain united and our country will go the polls on Thursday.’

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth Liberal Democrats and Portsmouth South parliamentary candidate said: ‘The attack in London last night was cowardly and barbaric. Our thoughts and prayers must be with the victims and their families and our resolve must be to stand united against such mindless hatred.

‘It is really important that we do not let these people change the way we lead our lives or how the country operates. If we do, we let the terrorists win.’

Councillor Stephen Morgan, leader of Portsmouth Labour Party and Portsmouth South parliamentary candidate tweeted: ‘Deeply shocking incidents in London last night. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. My thanks to our emergency services.’

Rumal Khan, Labour parliamentary candidate for Portsmouth North said: ‘I would like to condemn the terror attack which happened in London. I would like everyone in the community be vigilant and report any suspicious events to police straight away so they can help.

‘My thoughts and prayers are with all people in London and all my relations who live near that area in this difficult testing time.’

David Davis, the Brexit minister has confirmed this morning that Thursday’s general election will go ahead as planned.

The Conservatives, Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Greens and the Scottish National Party have suspended national campaigning in light of the attack.