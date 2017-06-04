LIVE UPDATES: Portsmouth reacts to London attack after seven people killed and 48 injured

LEADERS and parliamentary candidates from across the city have been expressing their shock following a horrific terrorist attack in London where seven people have been killed.

The attacks began at around 10.08pm last night when a van struck pedestrians on London Bridge.

It then continued to drive to Borough Market where three men left the vehicle and began to stab people. The suspects were then confronted and shot by police at the market within eight minutes of the first call being made.

A total of 48 people have been injured during the attack, which includes a British Transport Police officer, who responded to calls for help. Many of those injured are in a ‘life-threatening condition.’

Theresa May, the prime minister, has confirmed this morning that Thursday’s general election will go ahead as planned.

She said: ‘It is time to say enough is enough. Things need to change.’

The Conservatives, Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Greens and the Scottish National Party have suspended national campaigning until this evening in light of the attack.

However, UKip have decided not to suspend national campaigning.

Councillor Donna Jones, leader of Portsmouth City Council said: ‘I am devastated for the victims and their families following the terrorist attacks in London on Saturday evening.

‘Thanks should be given to the hundreds of police officers and emergency services personnel who helped in the aftermath of the most recent attack on the UK.’

Flick Drummond, Conservative parliamentary candidate for Portsmouth South, who will not be campaigning today, said: ‘This latest barbarity will not derail our democracy or way of life and my thoughts and prayers are with all the victims and their families.

‘I would also like to thank the tremendous courage of our police and emergency services who bravely dealt with stopping these armed terrorists and saving lives in circumstances that would be a nightmare for many of us

‘Once again, killers have tried to harm our way of life but I feel only confidence in our country when I say; they will not win, we remain united and our country will go the polls on Thursday.’

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth Liberal Democrats and Portsmouth South parliamentary candidate said: ‘The attack in London last night was cowardly and barbaric. Our thoughts and prayers must be with the victims and their families and our resolve must be to stand united against such mindless hatred.

‘It is really important that we do not let these people change the way we lead our lives or how the country operates. If we do, we let the terrorists win.’

He added that the party would not be speaking to voters and canvassing in the area in light of the attack, but that they would still be putting out leaflets.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson said: ‘It is an incredibly difficult balancing act. We want to pay our respects to the victims of the attack but we cannot let the events change the way we live and that we carry on as normal.’

Councillor Stephen Morgan, leader of Portsmouth Labour Party and Portsmouth South parliamentary candidate tweeted: ‘Deeply shocking incidents in London last night. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. My thanks to our emergency services.’

Councillor Colin Galloway, leader of Portsmouth Ukip said: ‘We absolutely condemn the attacks. They are totally pointless and barbaric. We are absolutely heartbroken about the impact that this will have on the families of the victims and all our sympathies are with them.’

He added that Ukip would continue to campaign in Portsmouth today, stating: ‘I see no reason why we should stop campaigning. All that will do is give them what they want.’

Rumal Khan, Labour parliamentary candidate for Portsmouth North said: ‘I would like to condemn the terror attack which happened in London. I would like everyone in the community be vigilant and report any suspicious events to police straight away so they can help.

‘My thoughts and prayers are with all people in London and all my relations who live near that area in this difficult testing time.’

Ian McCulloch, Green parliamentary candidate for Portsmouth South said: ‘It is important to show respect and I do not think anybody should be trying make any political capital about what is happening. We are just days away from a general election and for me it is important that we are still able to discuss the issues. We still need to be able to talk about issues and to be able to ask questions of those who are seeking power.’

Olivia Pinkney, chief constable of Hampshire Constabulary tweeted: ‘Thoughts from all at Hampshire Police for all affected by attack in London and colleagues from @CityPolice, @BTP and @metpoliceuk.’

Flags will be flying at half mast at Portsmouth Guildhall today in tribute to the victims.