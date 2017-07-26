Locals are urged to take part in solent bird disturbance consultation

INTERESTED parties can have their say on a strategy to mitigate the recreational impact of new housing around three Special Protection Areas (SPAs) across the Solent area.

Bird Aware Solent is a partnership made up of local councils, including Havant Borough Council, and conservation bodies, formed to reduce disturbance to birds spending the winter on the Solent coast.

A definitive strategy has been proposed to look at funding mitigation measures in the area, and a public consultation about the strategy is now open until Sunday, September 17.

Fareham Borough Council leader Sean Woodward, chairman of the Partnership for Urban South Hampshire, said: I strongly urge developers and the wider public to contribute their thoughts via the consultation towards the definitive strategy, so we can secure the best deal for the environment we enjoy and cherish.’

To take part in the consultation, visit birdaware.org.