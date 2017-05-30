Lord Mayor’s Show to return with a bang in 2018

AFTER 10 long years, the Lord Mayor’s Show is set to return to Portsmouth with a bang next summer.

For years, the show was a crowning jewel of the Lord Mayor’s year in office, full of pomp and splendour.

It was previously such a spectacular event for the city that it was about time we brought it back again Councillor Ken Ellcome, Lord Mayor of Portsmouth

However, due to funding constraints, the event has not taken place since around ten years ago.

But now, Portsmouth’s new Lord Mayor, Councillor Ken Ellcome is bringing the prestigious occasion back to Southsea’s Castle Field.

Cllr Ellcome said: ‘I thought that it was previously such a spectacular event for the city that it was about time we brought it back again.’

The city’s new Lord Mayor made the announcement about the show’s return following his election earlier this month.

It will involve a colourful array of floats and walkers parade down from Guildhall Square through the city centre down to Southsea Common.

Spectators will then be able to visit the rural and seaside show on the Castle Field.

Cllr Ellcome said: ‘It is an event that really brings the whole city together and involved so I thought it would be very worthwhile to bring it back for my mayoral year.

‘We had funding issues with putting the event together in the past but we are confident through some volunteering help we will be able to put on another great parade and show.’

The parade and show will take place on Monday, May 7.

Its theme next year will be ‘enjoy yourselves’ and community groups, bands, dance troupes, scouts, guides, cadets and the military are being encouraged to take part in the event.

Businesses will also be able to get involved in the festivities and exhibit their products.

Cllr Ellcome added: ‘My wife Jo and I were talking about it as something we really like to do for the year.

‘It will bring back the splendour and razzmatazz to the city and will also be a really good way to mark the mayoral year.’

He said that with the event just less than a year away, preparations for the occasion are very much in the planning stages.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Lord Mayor’s charities which are Veteran’s Outreach Support, the Elizabeth Foundation and Headway Portsmouth.