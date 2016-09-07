Lord Mayor wishes Portsmouth Paralympians success in Rio

Medal or no medal, a high tea with the Lord Mayor awaits our Paralympic athletes when they return from Rio.

The 2016 Paralympics get underway tonight and the Portsmouth area will be represented by five para-athletes hoping to achieve medal glory.

Olivia Breen will represent Team GB in athletics. You can watch her 100 meter heat on Friday, September 9 at 12.05am. She will also compete in the long jump on Sunday, September 11 at 9.42pm and the 100 meter relay on Thursday, September 15 at 11.30pm.

Lauren Steadman will compete in the first ever paratriathlon which will air on September 11 at 2pm.

Lorraine Lambert will compete in the shooting. The R2 heat will air tomorrow at 12.30am, the R8 heat will air on Tuesday, September 13 at 1.30pm and the R6 heat will air on Wednesday, September 14 at 1.30am.

Ex-servicemen and Invictus Games athletes Dave Henson and Micky Yule will compete in the athletics and powerlifting respectively. You can watch Dave in the 200 meter heat on Saturday, September 10 at 10.18pm and the 100 meter heat on September 14 at 4.38pm.

The powerlifting will take place on Saturday, September 12 at 8pm.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Cllr David Fuller, said he will be eagerly watching the progress of all five.

‘I wish them all the very best of luck,’ Cllr Fuller said.

‘I’m sure with the success of Team GB at the Olympics they will do great and fly the flag and I’m sure Portsmouth will get behind them.

‘The paralympics show what people can do with a disability and I think it’s brilliant.

‘Whatever happens there will be a high tea with me and the Lady Mayoress at the Guildhall on their return.’

Competition will begin tomorrow after tonight’s Opening Ceremony.