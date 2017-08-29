Love 90s dance music? Then this new festival’s for you

A ‘MIND-BLOWING experience combining state-of-the-art production with the most-loved sounds of the 90s’ is coming to Portsmouth.

Those are the words of the organisers behind the first Nineties Music Festival, who have promised ‘an exciting fusion of the songs many reminisce about’, with a ‘festival-level’ experience.

The event will be held at the Guildhall in October and has been organised by the team behind Mutiny Festival and Nostalgica.

It will play host to hugely-popular dance covers band Rhythm of the 90s.

Mutiny Festival organiser Luke Betts said: ‘Mutiny is one of the best-produced festivals in the UK.

‘The aim is to take our high production standards – our sound systems, state-of the-art light shows, huge confetti cannons – the things that didn’t exist in the 90s the way they do today, and combine them with music from that decade, to give people a mind-blowing experience.

‘We know Rhythm of the 90s has a decent following, the band has put on good-level shows at The Pyramids and attracted large crowds to Bandstand events in Southsea.

‘We wanted to take that local following to the next level and put on an exciting old-school throwback event we hope will grow in Portsmouth year-on-year.’

The festival will see N-Trance play a DJ set plus a performance from Baby D.

Luke added: ‘We know this event will appeal to those who grew up listening to songs from the 90s, but also by looking at the interactions we’ve had online, we’ve noticed much interest from younger people who are keen to experience 90s music in a big way, for one night.

‘We’re going to be taking people back to a time that was important for dance music, and people love to reminisce.

‘Judging by the amount of pre-sale sign ups we’ve already had – more than 2,000 – we could be looking at putting on a two-day Nineties Music Festival next year.’

Early-bird tickets for the October 21 event are set to go on sale on Monday, and are priced at £20. General admission tickets will cost £25. Music-lovers can register for pre-sale tickets online at book.events/portsmouthguildhall.