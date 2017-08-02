Love Island’s Marcel to make a special appearence at a Portsmouth nightclub

Have your say

Calling all Love Island fans - former Blazin’ Squad star and contestant Marcel Somerville is to make a special appearence at a Portsmouth nightclub.

The popular reality star is visiting clubs up and down the country as part of a 53-date tour,

On Friday September 1 he will appear at Portsmouth’s Pryzm nightclub.

Although Marcel and his Love Island partner Gabby Allen missed out on the show’s £50,000 jackpot, the Mirror reported that the former boyband singer can expect to make between £1,500 and £2,000 for each appearence.

Other tour dates include Southampton’s Oceana on September 29 and Brighton’s Shoosh on August 11.