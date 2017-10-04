Love Southsea market returns

Have your say

A MONTHLY street market is returning this weekend with a range of stalls.

Love Southsea Street Market will be in Palmerston Road with more than 50 independent traders selling both food and gifts from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm Sunday.

Visitors to the stalls will be able to pick up artwork, vintage clothes, jewellery and other household items while enjoying a range of food from South African sausages in brioche buns, pies, cakes and Mexican specialities.

Love Southsea founder Lulu Whitmore said: ‘As always we’re excited to bring our buzz to Southsea’s shopping centre.’