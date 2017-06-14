M&S confirm Portsmouth store closure next year

M&S Portsmouth has announced it will close its Commercial Road store early next year.

The move is set to be made in line with the new Foodhall opening at Ocean Retail Park, Burrfields Road.

The closure of M&S Portsmouth has been confirmed after a full review of the company’s UK store portfolio.

Gordon Scott, regional manager of Home Counties South at M&S, said: ‘Deciding to close the store next year was a difficult, but necessary move.

‘We appreciate some will be disappointed by the news, but we remain committed to providing the best of M&S in the area at our Havant and Gunwharf Quays stores, and at the new Foodhall at Ocean Retail Park when it opens.

‘I’m delighted the team is staying with us, bringing their expertise and experience to our nearby stores.’

The News reported in April that the closure was being considered.

The company noted that M&S Havant, which is opened in 2016 and features clothing, home and food as well as an M&S cafe, is ‘used extensively by the community’.

M&S Havant is seven-and-a-half miles away from the Portsmouth store.

The company have said the plans will improve M&S as a whole with more food-only stores, and fewer but ‘more inspirational’ stores selling clothing and home, that offer customers better ranging and availability.

M&S will confirm the exact date of the Portsmouth store closure when it can.