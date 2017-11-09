Major Portsmouth road closed after ‘serious collision’ between motorbike and car

Have your say

PART of a major Portsmouth access road has been closed off after a serious collision between a motorbike and a car.

Emergency services are at the incident on Eastern Road close to the junction with Hayling Avenue.

Hampshire Constabulary’s roads team tweeted: ‘Eastern Rd, Portsmouth. Serious collision at junction with Hayling Ave, all services on scene dealing. Road is now closed. #1046’

Fire crews and the ambulance service have also been called.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said they were called at 11.28am to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a Ford Focus.

Traffic is queuing as far south as the junction with Langstone Road and as far north as Tangier Road.

Traffic is building along Eastern Road (Image taken at 12pm). Picture: Google Maps

The road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area if possible.