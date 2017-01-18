Man, 30, charged as part of investigation into Southsea robberies

POLICE investigating a series of robberies in which women had their handbags grabbed have charged a man.

Andrew Sweatman, 30, of no fixed address, Portsmouth, has been charged with one count of attempted robbery.

The charge relates to an incident on January 11 when a man tried to steal a handbag from a 63-year-old woman in Boulton Road, Southsea.

He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning.

As reported by The News, four robberies took place between January 8 and January 12 in Southsea.

Police previously said the women, 81, 79, 63 and 39, were robbed in the area.

A 31-year-old man from Southsea, who was arrested on Sunday, has been bailed until March 20.