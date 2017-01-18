Man in court accused of Southsea robbery bid

A MAN has appeared in court charged with the attempted robbery of a 63-year-old woman.

Andrew Sweatman, of no fixed address, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.

It comes as police are investigating robberies between January 8 and January 12 in Southsea.

Police previously said women aged 81, 79, 63 and 39, were targeted in the area.

Sweatman is accused of carrying out the attempted robbery on January 11 in Boulton Road, Southsea, at around 5pm.

Flanked by security, the 30-year-old, who wore a grey jumper and tracksuit bottoms in the dock, did not enter a plea to the charge during the brief hearing.

Andrew Newman, prosecuting, told said the prosecution case was the woman had been approached from behind.

District Judge Anne Arnold ordered the defendant to be remanded in custody until the next hearing.

Sweatman is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court via videolink on February 20.

n A 31-year-old man from Southsea arrested on Sunday has been bailed until March 20.