Man injured after barbecue sets off ‘rocket-style’ firework in a Southsea bin

A MAN has received hospital treatment after he was injured by a firework that exploded in a bin.

City police cordoned off Southsea Common and parts of Clarence Parade, Osborne Road, Palmerston Road and Avenue de Caen after an explosion, which was reported at 12.40pm.

A man – who has now been discharged from hospital – was treated with minor injuries after the blast, which police say was caused by a smouldering barbecue and a disused ‘rocket-style’ firework in a bin at Clarence Parade.

All road closures put in place have now been lifted and, in a statement, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We would like to take this opportunity to remind people of the importance of disposing of barbecues and fireworks safely.

‘Our priority was to ensure the safety of members of the public and we thank the community for their patience during this time.’