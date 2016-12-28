Manhunt after Christmas Day assault in Portsmouth

A MAN was left with swelling to his eye after being assaulted in the street on Christmas Day.

The 29-year-old had been in London Road, Hilsea, near the junction with Ophir Road at 11pm on Sunday.

He was assaulted by another man, who fled in a grey or silver vehicle.

The assailant was tall, large, and bald, police said.

The victim was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham with swelling to his left eye but was later discharged.

Detective Constable Alistair Charnley said: ‘This assault appears to have been unprovoked and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what took place.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44160485035.