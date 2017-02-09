Massive recruitment drive for Sea Cadets charity

YOUNG people from across the Portsmouth region are being given the opportunity to sign up to the Sea Cadets.

This month marks Sea Cadet Recruitment Month, where the Sea Cadets charity look to recruit young people between the ages of 10 and 17.

With 400 units across the United Kingdom, the Sea Cadets encourage young people to get to grips with life at sea.

An all inclusive charity, the Sea Cadets offer a variety of activities and challenges for all ages – and more than 90 per cent of Sea Cadets say it has boosted their confidence.

Captain Phil Russell RN said: ‘We are urging 10 to 17 year olds seeking adventure and adults interested in volunteering to contact their local unit to find out more about the amazing opportunities available.

‘Young people at Sea Cadets enjoy a variety of activities, from dinghy sailing to catering, and have the opportunity to experience offshore voyages or to travel abroad to meet cadets from other countries such as Bermuda, Hong Kong and Australia.

‘What’s more, nationally-accredited courses, including the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, are also available for people to attain.’

People are being encouraged to spread the word about the Sea Cadets on social media, using the hashtag #BestKeptSecret.

Captain Russell added: ‘None of this would be possible without our amazing 9,000 volunteers – but we need more like them.

‘You could make more of your free time by showing cadets how to sail, powerboat, kayak or windsurf, we will even teach you how, or by managing finances and budgets or fundraising for your local unit.

‘Volunteering is a great way to give back to your community, and on top of that you can gain qualifications, boost your own CV and help young people to realise their full potential.’

You can find your nearest Sea Cadet unit at sea-cadets.org

