Massive success for new dance academy

THE FOUNDER of a dance academy has spoken of her pride after their first year of operation.

Jessie Leigh Dance and Cheer Academy is a Gosport and Portsmouth-based academy that has gone from strength to strength in its inaugural year.

According to Jessie-Leigh Metelko, the company has seen a 100 per cent increase in members since July 2016 – now boasting 230 participants from across the region.

Jessie-Leigh says that the year has also been successful for competitions.

She explained: ‘On June 17 and 18, we took our competitive teams to the British Cheerleading Association’s Summer Showdown competition in Guildford.

‘Over the whole weekend there were 354 routines from teams all over the UK.

‘In the Junior categories we took away two fourth place finishes, a second and a first place for our Junior Jaguars.

‘We are extremely proud of all our teams and cannot believe the progress in the academy over the past 12 months.’