Maths teacher nominated for prestigious award

A TEACHER who has made ‘exceptional’ improvements in maths is in the running for a top award.

Randall Jull joined Priory School, in Southsea, in January 2016 and has made a big impact on the school.

He has been shortlisted for the prestigious Maths Teacher of the Year award by the Times Educational Supplement.

As well as teaching at Priory, Mr Jull is also director of maths for Bohunt Education Trust, the school’s sponsor, and responsible for leading maths education across the trust’s five schools.

Neil Strowger, chief executive of Bohunt Education Trust (BET), said: ‘I am absolutely delighted that Randall Jull has been shortlisted as the TES maths teacher of the year, and is receiving the recognition he deserves.

‘His hard work, commitment and enthusiasm for the subject and all the students at both Priory School and across the trust, has had a transformational impact on driving continuous improvement and results.

‘We are very proud to see Randall representing the BET ethos on the national stage, and wish him the best of luck at the awards.’

Mr Jull has secured exceptional improvements in student progress and attainment in maths, helping to achieve Priory’s best ever maths results in GCSEs last year.

Mr Strowger added: ‘Randall’s relentless commitment and infectious passion for the subject has led him to champion an approach of limitless expectations for all, ensuring no student is left behind, regardless of background or ability.

‘As a result of his high-quality teaching, robust monitoring of individual progress and inspirational leadership, 100 per cent of the previously borderline or failing students achieved a Grade C or above and 13 per cent gained As or A*s.’

The nomination follows the glowing Ofsted report achieved by Priory School in January, which praised the ‘rapidly improved outcomes, notably in the core areas of English and mathematics’.

Mr Jull also has a key leadership role within Priory School’s Year 11 Raising Standards Team, working with senior leaders and the head of English to secure improvements for all Year 11 students.

He was nominated for the school’s own Teacher of the Year Award by pupils this year.

As the trust’s director of maths, Mr Jull has also achieved significant results, with 30 per cent improvement across the trust’s schools in Liphook, Petersfield and Portsmouth.

He is also set to introduce into the lower years and across the whole trust, a mastery curriculum.

All the schools within the trust have a particular focus on science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects, as part of BET’s commitment to innovative teaching and a bespoke curriculum.

Mr Jull said: ‘To be shortlisted for this national award is absolutely fantastic, and is recognition of what a great team of teachers and leaders I have the opportunity of working with at both Priory School and across the trust. It is an honour to be nominated’.