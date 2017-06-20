Meet Strictly Come Dancing’s Ian and Camilla

A FAMOUS dancing duo are set to bring their farewell UK tour to Portsmouth.

Ian Waite and Camilla Dallerup – known across the nation for appearing on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing – will perform at the New Theatre Royal at Guildhall Walk on September 30.

In presenting their final tour Up Close and Personal, alongside singer Paul Amer and guests, the pair invite fans to enjoy an evening of dance, singing and inside stories from their time on the BBC hit show.

They will also stage a free meet-and-greet for attendees straight after the event.

The tour marks the duo’s final professional outing ahead of Camilla’s retirement from dance later this year.

It promises to be a night to remember as Ian and Camilla will take to the stage to perform a host of scintillating Latin and Ballroom routines.

Ms Dallerup is one of Strictly Come Dancing original professionals and was crowned champion of the televised competition in 2008.

Her professional dance partner, Mr Waite, has appeared in nearly every series of the show since it hit screens in 2004.

The official airing date for Strictly Come Dancing’s 15th series is yet to be announced.

The two-and-a-half-hour show starts at 7.30pm on September 30, 2017.

Standard tickets are £26, concessions are £24.

For information and bookings call the theatre on 023 9264 9000, or visit newtheatreroyal.com.