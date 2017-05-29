Met Office warns of bank holiday washout

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain over Portsmouth today.

The warning has been active since yesterday afternoon and is predicted to be in place until 4pm today.

The forecast is for a cloudy day with occasional rain which will sometimes be heavy and thundery although some brighter spells are likely in places.

Rain is expected to ease this evening and conditions should feel less muggy. Top temperatures of 18C are expected today.

Tomorrow is forecast to be a mainly dry day with some warm sunny spells and tops of 18C.