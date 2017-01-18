MIKE MILBURN: We donated fluorescent vests to keep youngsters safe in the winter

WE have donated 40 high-visibility vests to Springwood Infants School, Waterlooville, to help keep children safe this winter.

Gibbs and Dandy is a builders’ merchant, located on Fitzherbert Road, Farlington.

We had the pleasure of presenting the fluorescent vests to the school to promote road safety and good visibility during the winter months.

As the local builders’ merchant for Portsmouth, and as an established local business, we support a number of community initiatives and projects.

We decided to launch this one because it’s a simple yet effective way to help youngsters stay safe when they’re out walking.

At this time of the year, in the middle of winter, there are some days when it hardly seems to get light and it can be harder for motorists to see children.

These vests will help ensure children are seen and remain safe.

Jen Thornton, the head at Springwood Infant School, said: ‘We’re very grateful to Gibbs and Dandy for its kind donation.

‘The safety of our pupils is of paramount importance to us and these vests will allow them to be visible to vehicles during outings and school trips.’

Mike Milburn is the branch manager of Gibbs and Dandy, in Farlington