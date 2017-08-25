Military police to climb as many Spinnaker Towers as possible for cancer charity

In a moving tribute to his late stepmother, a military officer and his team of helpers will attempt to break a world record, in order to help the cancer charity that ‘superbly’ supported her.

Staff Sergeant Benjamin Bosworth, along with close protection personnel from the army’s Royal Military Police, Royal Air Force Police and Royal Marine Police Troop, will attempt to break the world record for the greatest height climbed in eight hours tomorrow at Gunwharf Quays.

The team is raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and RMP Central Benevolent Fund, and will be using a VersaClimber, which replicates the motion of climbing a ladder.

Each participant will also carry a 40lbs backpack throughout the climb.

SSgt Bosworth said: ‘My stepmother had bowel cancer and in June, passed away.

‘She asked if I could organise a charity event in recognition of the superb treatment and support she received from Macmillan during her battle, and I saw it as an honour to do so.

‘This event is a fitting memorial for an amazing woman.’

All members of the team have been training hard in preparation for the challenge, building their cardio, strength and endurance.

Their success will be measured using the height of the Spinnaker Tower as a marker and ultimately, the challenge is about how many of the towers the team can climb.

Warrant Officer Class 2 Kirsty Wright, the only female member of the team, said: ‘The interaction with the crowds at Gunwharf Quays will certainly inspire my performance on the day.

‘Undoubtedly it will be difficult but the event is for such a worthy cause, that it just makes it even more fulfilling.’

The teams will be accompanied by members of the AGC corps engagement team and close protection unit.

The challenge will begin at 10am at City Quay Square. Visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/benjaminbosworth.