MINDY BUTLER: High quality and nurturing childcare

TUCKED away in Bramble Road, off Fawcett Road, Southsea, lies a hidden gem that is The Brambles Nursery.

Recently federated with Goldsmith Infant School, the nursery has moved into its newly-refurbished and extended buildings and offers high quality nurturing and stimulating child care for children aged six months to four.

The new rooms are spacious, light and welcoming and the children flow freely outside to a new decking area where, among other things, they can play on a fishing boat, stage or in a playhouse.

The outside area is as well-equipped as the indoor area.

The children are encouraged to explore independently with the support of expertly trained staff to help them develop their interests and skills.

The Brambles offers a unique timetable of activities for the children, based on their interests and following the EYFS in order to enhance their learning.

The nursery is offering extra curricular activities from this month in drama, dance, music, French, science and yoga.

Highly qualified staff are motivated to provide engaging, personal and individual care to each child.

There will be an open morning on Saturday, January 14, from 10am until midday.

For more information call Mindy on (023) 9281 5460.