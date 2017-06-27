Missing woman could be in Hampshire

A WOMAN who has gone missing may be in Hampshire, police have said.

Hannah Matthews, 25, from Penkridge, near Stafford, was last seen at around 10.15am last Wednesday 21 June in her home town..

She was reported missing the following day.

A Staffordshire police spokesman said: 'It is believed that Hannah could be in the Hampshire or Isle of Wight areas.

'Hannah is described as white, 5ft 4in tall with a slim build, blue eyes and pale complexion. She was wearing blue Vans trainers.

'We are becoming increasingly concerned for Hannah and want to hear from anyone who may have seen her.

'Inquiries are underway to locate Hannah and we are working closely with our colleagues at Hampshire Constabulary.

'If you have seen Hannah, or knows of her whereabouts, please call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 661 of June 22.'