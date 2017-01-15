Mixed reaction over comedian’s city post

WHEN Jack Whitehall asked fans on social media what he should get up to during his upcoming trip to Portsmouth, he probably wasn’t expecting such a big response.

The comedian is performing at the Guildhall on January 27 and 28, and has announced an extra show on the latter day.

On Friday, Whitehall asked fans on Twitter how they think he should spend his extended weekend in Portsmouth.

He wrote: ‘Just added an extra show at the Guildhall on the 28th – so I’m making a weekend of it! What should I do in Pompey!?’

In response, Beth Harris commented: ‘Hey Jack why don’t you come over to do a short gig for the Army lads over on Thorney Island? Cheap bar and great company after!’

And Wendy Callear said: ‘Mary Rose Museum. Come on a Tuesday and I’ll show you round!’

Some readers were less serious with their suggestions though.

Josh Fitzjohn replied: ‘Try and find a building that isn’t being made into student accommodation.’

Shane Thomson said: ‘Find a parking space.’

And John Fleming commented: ‘Go to Southampton’.