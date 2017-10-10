More than 200 people snared in Portsmouth for not having TV licence

MORE than 200 young people have been caught watching live television without a TV licence.

New figures from TV Licensing show that a total of 211 people in Portsmouth aged between 18 and 25 have been snared watching live television or the BBC iPlayer service.

The numbers were lower than in Southampton were 278 young people were caught with 68 and 69 others snared respectively in Gosport and Havant.

If students live in halls of residence or watch TV or iPlayer in the rooms, they will need their own licence.

Those living in shared houses will also require their own licence if they use a TV or device in their room and have a separate tenancy agreement.

Ben Craig, spokesman for TV Licensing South East, said: ‘With many students owning at least one device capable of showing live TV or watching BBC iPlayers, such as a laptop, smart phone or tablet – it is important they know the law around being correctly licensed.

‘Students and young adults need to be aware of their legal responsibilities.

‘Anyone caught watching without a licence can face prosecution and a fine of up to £1000,’ he added.

Across the country, 33,684 evaders were caught. TV licences can be purchased online at tvlicensing.co.uk.