Morning rush-hour travel update

Here is the morning travel news.
Current at 8.30am:-
M27 - Delays westbound between junction 12 M275 and junction 11 Fareham, following an accident earlier this morning. Traffic is causing hold-ups westbound from the A3(M) / A27 junction.
Delays westbound between junction nine and junction four.
Slow traffic eastbound between junction 7 and junction 10.
A3(M) - very slow southbound from Horndean to the A27. 45 minute delays.
A27 - No delays
M275 - No delays
M3 - Delays northbound between Southampton and Winchester after a crash on the A34.
Trains - No disruptions
Bus Services - No disruptions
Hovertravel - No disruptions