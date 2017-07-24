Search

Morning travel and weather: Clouds and rain today

Here's your travel and weather update this morning.
Passengers heading towards London Waterloo should expect delays this morning

RAIL WARNING: All-day delays up to London Waterloo due to signal failure

It is a bleak outlook this Monday morning with showery rain and clouds to engulf south Hampshire.

Here's all the details you need this morning:

Morning weather and travel: It is set to be rather cloudy and damp today with outbreaks of showery rain. Set to brighten up later on this evening. Highest temperatures of 20C with lows of 15C.

M27 – No delays but usual traffic heading westbound from Junction 9.

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays.

A32 Gosport/Fareham – High level of traffic heading northbound on Gosport Road.

A2030 - Accident just reported by by Tangier Road. Delays in the area.

Trains – Signal failure on South Western Trains affecting all services heading towards London Waterloo

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays