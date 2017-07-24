Morning travel and weather: Clouds and rain today

It is a bleak outlook this Monday morning with showery rain and clouds to engulf south Hampshire.
Here's all the details you need this morning:
Morning weather and travel: It is set to be rather cloudy and damp today with outbreaks of showery rain. Set to brighten up later on this evening. Highest temperatures of 20C with lows of 15C.
M27 – No delays but usual traffic heading westbound from Junction 9.
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays.
A32 Gosport/Fareham – High level of traffic heading northbound on Gosport Road.
A2030 - Accident just reported by by Tangier Road. Delays in the area.
Trains – Signal failure on South Western Trains affecting all services heading towards London Waterloo
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays
