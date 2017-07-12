Morning travel and weather update for Wednesday, July 12

HERE's your travel and weather this morning.

Today's weather is set to remain cloudy throughout the day with temperatures reaching highs of 21C and lows of 16C.

On the roads, the M27 heading eastbound to Junction 12 is looking congested from Junction 9 down to Junction 12 for Portsmouth.

There is the usual amount of traffic heading northbound on the A32 up to Junction 11 of the M27 and drivers are also facing congestion on the A27 eastbound heading into Fareham.

In Portsmouth, the Eastern Road is severely congested as drivers look to get onto the A27.

While the A3(M) is running smoothly this morning.

In regards to the trains, signalling problems near Farncombe mean some trains on the Portsmouth, Havant and London Waterloo line are being diverted via Eastleigh.

Hovertravel is running to schedule this morning and no problems are reported on the bus services.