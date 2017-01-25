Morning travel update

Here is this morning’s travel news.

M27 - Slow traffic on the M27 westbound at junction 12, M275, and between junction nine (Whiteley) and junction eight (A3024)

A3(M) - A 10-15 minute delay from the bottom of the A3(M) onto the M27 at junction 12. Minor delays are also at junction two for the B2149 at Horndean

A27 - Delays westbound around Portsmouth

M275 - No reported disruptions

Trains - No reported disruptions

Bus Services - No reported disruptions

Hovertravel - Running with extended travel times due to fog

Wightlink - Disruptions across services due to severe fog