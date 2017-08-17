Search

Morning weather and travel: Bleak start to the day

THIS morning will see cloud and outbreaks of rain, with some heavy bursts.

But those conditions will gradually be replaced by sunny spells, and despite the bleak start to the day, temperatures are expected to reach 23 degrees centigrade.

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – Delays, alterations and cancellations to services to/from London Waterloo due to planned upgrade works

Bus Services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays