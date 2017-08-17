Morning weather and travel: Bleak start to the day

THIS morning will see cloud and outbreaks of rain, with some heavy bursts.
But those conditions will gradually be replaced by sunny spells, and despite the bleak start to the day, temperatures are expected to reach 23 degrees centigrade.
M27 – No reported delays
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – Delays, alterations and cancellations to services to/from London Waterloo due to planned upgrade works
Bus Services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays
