IT’s a dry and cloudy start for the city and its surrounding areas today, but some showery outbreaks of rain will move east throughout the day.

Most places will remain dry until the mid-afternoon. There’ll be a maximum temperatures of 22 degrees.

Travel

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus Services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays