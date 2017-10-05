Morning weather and travel: Sunny spells arriving later

Have your say

Sunny spells are expected later today in Portsmouth but there is a chance of rain this morning.

The Met Office has forecast highs of 17C with sunny weather after about 3pm.

But there is 40 per cent of rain falling this morning between 8am and 9am.

The evening should remain cool with temperatures reaching up to 16C.

Travel

M27 – Delays growing westbound between junction 9 (Whiteley) and junction 7 (Hedge End)

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – Heavier traffic than normal on the northbound route from Rowner Road to Foregate Lane.

Trains – Reduced service on Southern Rail because of strike action

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays

